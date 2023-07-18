Could BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.12 million BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $4.83 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.92B. BB’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.07% off its 52-week high of $7.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.17, which suggests the last value was 34.37% up since then. When we look at BlackBerry Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.97 million.

Analysts gave the BlackBerry Limited (BB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended BB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BlackBerry Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.05 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is -6.76% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BB’s forecast low is $4.50 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -148.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.83% for it to hit the projected low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BlackBerry Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.44% over the past 6 months, a 27.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BlackBerry Limited will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $156.85 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BlackBerry Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023 will be $181.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $166.67 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.20%. The 2023 estimates are for BlackBerry Limited earnings to increase by 105.60%.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.62% or 9.44 million shares worth $40.13 million as of Jan 30, 2023.