Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.32 million Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.01. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $11.68 changing hands around $1.43 or 13.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $229.09M. CLBRâ€™s last price was a premium, traded about 11.82% off its 52-week high of $10.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.25, which suggests the last value was 20.8% up since then. When we look at Colombier Acquisition Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 626.95K.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) trade information

Instantly CLBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.40 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 13.95% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.51%, with the 5-day performance at 14.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) is 14.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9410.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (CLBR) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Colombier Acquisition Corp. earnings to increase by 7.40%.

CLBR Dividends

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Colombier Acquisition Corp. shares while 85.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.59%. There are 85.59% institutions holding the Colombier Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.81% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million CLBR shares worth $15.39 million.

Periscope Capital Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.96% or 1.37 million shares worth $13.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Special Opportunities Fd. With 0.6 million shares estimated at $6.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 99999.0 shares worth around $0.99 million.