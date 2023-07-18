Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 2.02% Incline

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.36. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.26 changing hands around $0.02 or 2.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $200.27M. CTXRâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -35.71% off its 52-week high of $1.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 38.89% up since then. When we look at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CTXR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 2.02% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.13%, with the 5-day performance at 7.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 0.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CTXRâ€™s forecast low is $4.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -534.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -217.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 12.95% over the past 6 months, a 13.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%.

3 analysts are of the opinion that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $370k.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.10%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.