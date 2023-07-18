CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.83 million CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $2.86 changed hands at $0.3 or 11.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $116.86M. CVM’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.51% off its 52-week high of $5.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 34.97% up since then. When we look at CEL-SCI Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 184.66K.

Analysts gave the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CVM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CEL-SCI Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

Instantly CVM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.99 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 11.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.70%, with the 5-day performance at 18.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) is 18.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 52.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVM’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -249.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -249.65% for it to hit the projected low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CEL-SCI Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.62% over the past 6 months, a 20.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CEL-SCI Corporation will rise 30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.80%. The 2023 estimates are for CEL-SCI Corporation earnings to increase by 3.40%.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.89% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares while 13.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.34%. There are 13.78% institutions holding the CEL-SCI Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.27% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million CVM shares worth $4.43 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.65% or 0.74 million shares worth $1.71 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.22 million shares estimated at $2.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $1.41 million.