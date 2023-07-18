Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Lose -3.74%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.94 changed hands at -$0.42 or -3.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.00B. BOWL’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.51% off its 52-week high of $17.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.71, which suggests the last value was 2.1% up since then. When we look at Bowlero Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Analysts gave the Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BOWL as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bowlero Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Instantly BOWL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.97 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -3.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.88%, with the 5-day performance at -5.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) is -12.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BOWL’s forecast low is $17.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -128.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bowlero Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.26% over the past 6 months, a -175.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bowlero Corp. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 113.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $244.59 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Bowlero Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $249.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $267.72 million and $223.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bowlero Corp. earnings to increase by 70.20%.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.55% of Bowlero Corp. shares while 98.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.75%. There are 98.94% institutions holding the Bowlero Corp. stock share, with Atairos Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 56.29% of the shares, roughly 63.43 million BOWL shares worth $1.08 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.58% or 9.67 million shares worth $163.88 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Value Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. With 2.51 million shares estimated at $38.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $31.28 million.