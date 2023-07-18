Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ: BPTS) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 11.88 million Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.94 changing hands around $0.73 or 32.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.44M. BPTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -389.8% off its 52-week high of $14.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 27.55% up since then. When we look at Biophytis S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3030.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.84K.

Analysts gave the Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BPTS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biophytis S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

Instantly BPTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 29.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.29 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 32.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.65%, with the 5-day performance at 29.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) is 11.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23730.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BPTS’s forecast low is $0.53 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -410.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 81.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biophytis S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.29% over the past 6 months, a 99.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Biophytis S.A. earnings to increase by 47.40%.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Biophytis S.A. shares while 0.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.30%. There are 0.30% institutions holding the Biophytis S.A. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.00% of the shares, roughly 5.0 BPTS shares worth $14.0.