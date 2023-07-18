Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $2.21 changed hands at $0.19 or 9.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $370.55M. ATAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.43% off its 52-week high of $4.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 48.42% up since then. When we look at Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.38 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 9.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.92%, with the 5-day performance at -1.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 24.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.71 days.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atai Life Sciences N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.77% over the past 6 months, a 12.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atai Life Sciences N.V. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -39.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $10k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $170k and $24k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -94.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -58.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Atai Life Sciences N.V. earnings to increase by 19.40%.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.27% of Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares while 31.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.65%. There are 31.44% institutions holding the Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.41% of the shares, roughly 2.34 million ATAI shares worth $4.23 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.28% or 2.12 million shares worth $3.84 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. With 0.97 million shares estimated at $1.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $1.46 million.