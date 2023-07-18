Are Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.10 changing hands around $0.25 or 0.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.00B. PRVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.72% off its 52-week high of $44.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.64, which suggests the last value was 23.84% up since then. When we look at Privia Health Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Analysts gave the Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRVA as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Privia Health Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Instantly PRVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.51 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.33%, with the 5-day performance at 7.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) is -0.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRVA’s forecast low is $30.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Privia Health Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.82% over the past 6 months, a 387.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Privia Health Group Inc. will rise 160.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $686.59 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Privia Health Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $702.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $615.5 million and $611.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Privia Health Group Inc. earnings to increase by 95.80%.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.75% of Privia Health Group Inc. shares while 86.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.92%. There are 86.61% institutions holding the Privia Health Group Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 21.47% of the shares, roughly 24.83 million PRVA shares worth $685.49 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.71% or 5.44 million shares worth $123.59 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 1.73 million shares estimated at $39.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $36.7 million.