Are EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.53. With the company’s per share price at $0.61 changed hands at -$0.03 or -4.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.83M. EUDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1621.31% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61. When we look at EUDA Health Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 454.53K.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) trade information

Instantly EUDA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7000 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -4.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.08%, with the 5-day performance at -1.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) is -54.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14610.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EUDA Dividends

EUDA Health Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.74% of EUDA Health Holdings Limited shares while 9.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.65%. There are 9.17% institutions holding the EUDA Health Holdings Limited stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.05% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million EUDA shares worth $1.51 million.

Ayrton Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.87% or 0.96 million shares worth $1.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 4830.0 shares estimated at $7958.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 2778.0 shares worth around $3111.0.