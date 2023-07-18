Are 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 4.71 million 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.42 or -67.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.03M. NMTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -3180.0% off its 52-week high of $6.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was -185.0% down since then. When we look at 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 106.04K.

Analysts gave the 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NMTR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Instantly NMTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -70.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6979 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -67.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.13%, with the 5-day performance at -70.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) is -71.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NMTR’s forecast low is $0.75 with $0.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -275.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -275.0% for it to hit the projected low.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -91.42% over the past 6 months, a 14.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. will rise 28.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.20%. The 2023 estimates are for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.60%.

NMTR Dividends

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.66% of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares while 16.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.71%. There are 16.43% institutions holding the 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.63% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million NMTR shares worth $1.53 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.50% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.2 million.