Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: APVO) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session, 1.92 million Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.12 changed hands at -$0.3 or -21.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.79M. APVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -542.86% off its 52-week high of $7.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.31, which suggests the last value was -16.96% down since then. When we look at Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 99030.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.10K.

Analysts gave the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APVO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.12.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Instantly APVO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -37.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8400 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -21.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.94%, with the 5-day performance at -37.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) is -30.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31190.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APVO’s forecast low is $11.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1507.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -882.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.44% over the past 6 months, a 47.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will fall -120.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 121.90%.

APVO Dividends

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.12% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares while 13.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.46%. There are 13.31% institutions holding the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.04% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million APVO shares worth $0.25 million.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.90% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 78792.0 shares worth around $87065.0.