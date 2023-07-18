Analyzing Warner Music Group Corp.(NASDAQ: WMG) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session, 1.58 million Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.32 changing hands around $0.8 or 2.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.19B. WMG’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.84% off its 52-week high of $38.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.57, which suggests the last value was 28.86% up since then. When we look at Warner Music Group Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended WMG as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Warner Music Group Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

Instantly WMG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.17 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.44%, with the 5-day performance at 6.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) is 12.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WMG’s forecast low is $15.40 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Warner Music Group Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.95% over the past 6 months, a -26.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Warner Music Group Corp. will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.90% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.47 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Warner Music Group Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.43 billion and $1.5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Warner Music Group Corp. earnings to increase by 80.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.51% per year.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08. The 2.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 2.17% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.51% of Warner Music Group Corp. shares while 89.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.07%. There are 89.43% institutions holding the Warner Music Group Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.71% of the shares, roughly 17.58 million WMG shares worth $527.25 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.73% or 10.7 million shares worth $320.84 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.88 million shares estimated at $116.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 3.54 million shares worth around $106.23 million.