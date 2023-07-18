Analyzing NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI)â€™s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.56. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $221.74 changing hands around $2.12 or 0.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.11B. NXPIâ€™s last price was a premium, traded about 0.22% off its 52-week high of $221.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $132.08, which suggests the last value was 40.43% up since then. When we look at NXP Semiconductors N.V.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Analysts gave the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended NXPI as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NXP Semiconductors N.V.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.29.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) trade information

Instantly NXPI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 222.34 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 0.97% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.32%, with the 5-day performance at 5.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is 13.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $205.29, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NXPIâ€™s forecast low is $165.00 with $250.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -12.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.59% for it to hit the projected low.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NXP Semiconductors N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 29.05% over the past 6 months, a -15.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NXP Semiconductors N.V. will fall -6.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.21 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that NXP Semiconductors N.V.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.31 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.31 billion and $3.42 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.80%. The 2023 estimates are for NXP Semiconductors N.V. earnings to increase by 55.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.70% per year.

NXPI Dividends

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 24. The 1.85% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.06. It is important to note, however, that the 1.85% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares while 94.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.70%. There are 94.55% institutions holding the NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.08% of the shares, roughly 26.15 million NXPI shares worth $5.79 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.75% or 25.29 million shares worth $5.6 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. With 5.99 million shares estimated at $1.33 billion under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 5.15 million shares worth around $1.14 billion.