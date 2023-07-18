An Overview of Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $0.96 changed hands at $0.05 or 5.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.84M. SURF’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.79% off its 52-week high of $2.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 41.67% up since then. When we look at Surface Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 707.58K.

Analysts gave the Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SURF as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Surface Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Instantly SURF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 5.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.83%, with the 5-day performance at -6.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) is 31.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SURF’s forecast low is $1.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -525.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Surface Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.20% over the past 6 months, a -9.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Surface Oncology Inc. will rise 26.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -87.50% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Surface Oncology Inc. earnings to increase by 35.70%.

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares while 50.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.41%. There are 50.11% institutions holding the Surface Oncology Inc. stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.08% of the shares, roughly 3.08 million SURF shares worth $2.15 million.

Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.85% or 2.95 million shares worth $2.06 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.49 million shares estimated at $3.84 million under it, the former controlled 9.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $1.4 million.