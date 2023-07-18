An Overview Of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.64 changing hands around $0.68 or 1.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.76B. INMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.8% off its 52-week high of $46.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.10, which suggests the last value was 42.81% up since then. When we look at InMode Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Analysts gave the InMode Ltd. (INMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INMD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InMode Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.64.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Instantly INMD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 46.46 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.85%, with the 5-day performance at 12.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is 23.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INMD’s forecast low is $47.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.98% for it to hit the projected low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InMode Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.58% over the past 6 months, a 11.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InMode Ltd. will rise 8.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $132 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that InMode Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $139.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.55 million and $113.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.40%. The 2023 estimates are for InMode Ltd. earnings to decrease by -1.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.50% per year.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.63% of InMode Ltd. shares while 59.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.84%. There are 59.45% institutions holding the InMode Ltd. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.18% of the shares, roughly 3.47 million INMD shares worth $110.94 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.92% or 2.42 million shares worth $77.4 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $30.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $18.56 million.