An Overview Of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)

In the last trading session, 1.64 million Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $1.92 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $380.68M. HYLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -144.79% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the last value was 36.46% up since then. When we look at Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Analysts gave the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HYLN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2850 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -2.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.95%, with the 5-day performance at 1.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is 5.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYLN’s forecast low is $1.75 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -108.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hyliion Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.25% over the past 6 months, a 16.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hyliion Holdings Corp. will rise 5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 484.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $590k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $920k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $172k and $660k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 243.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hyliion Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -56.80%.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.67% of Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares while 31.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.52%. There are 31.79% institutions holding the Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.56% of the shares, roughly 11.86 million HYLN shares worth $27.75 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.36% or 9.69 million shares worth $19.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.72 million shares estimated at $8.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $8.13 million.