An Overview Of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)

In the last trading session, 3.08 million HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.03. With the company’s per share price at $0.42 changed hands at $0.06 or 15.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.94M. HUBC’s last price was a discount, traded about -5573.81% off its 52-week high of $23.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Instantly HUBC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4448 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 15.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.58%, with the 5-day performance at 4.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) is -23.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

HUBC Dividends

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.83% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. shares while 22.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.48%. There are 22.68% institutions holding the HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. stock share, with Lynwood Capital Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.95% of the shares, roughly 4.88 million HUBC shares worth $6.34 million.

K2 Principal Fund, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.35% or 1.67 million shares worth $2.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023.