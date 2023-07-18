ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $42.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 3.63 million ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $33.47 changed hands at $1.29 or 3.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.36B. ACAD’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.73% off its 52-week high of $32.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.73, which suggests the last value was 58.98% up since then. When we look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Analysts gave the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ACAD as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

Instantly ACAD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.74 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 3.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 110.21%, with the 5-day performance at 35.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is 38.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.13, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACAD’s forecast low is $12.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 64.15% for it to hit the projected low.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 82.47% over the past 6 months, a 60.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $155.15 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $173.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $134.56 million and $138.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.80%. The 2023 estimates are for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.70%.

ACAD Dividends

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 97.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.93%. There are 97.71% institutions holding the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 25.79% of the shares, roughly 41.94 million ACAD shares worth $789.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.41% or 13.68 million shares worth $257.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.76 million shares estimated at $98.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 3.72 million shares worth around $59.22 million.