ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.85 changing hands around $1.97 or 18.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $286.25M. ZIMV’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.21% off its 52-week high of $20.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.05, which suggests the last value was 60.7% up since then. When we look at ZimVie Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 301.58K.

Analysts gave the ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZIMV as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZimVie Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

Instantly ZIMV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.99 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 18.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.58%, with the 5-day performance at 22.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) is 12.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -51.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZIMV’s forecast low is $7.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 22.18% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.53% for it to hit the projected low.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZimVie Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.90% over the past 6 months, a -73.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZimVie Inc. will fall -97.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -87.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $211 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ZimVie Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $194.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $234.56 million and $213.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for ZimVie Inc. earnings to increase by 32.90%.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.85% of ZimVie Inc. shares while 94.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.60%. There are 94.79% institutions holding the ZimVie Inc. stock share, with Camber Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.32% of the shares, roughly 3.25 million ZIMV shares worth $23.5 million.

Solas Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.48% or 1.71 million shares worth $12.36 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. With 1.59 million shares estimated at $18.15 million under it, the former controlled 6.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held about 3.51% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $8.64 million.