YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.33 changing hands around $0.85 or 5.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.88B. YPF’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.24% off its 52-week high of $15.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 81.6% up since then. When we look at YPF Sociedad Anonima’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Instantly YPF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.48 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 5.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.81%, with the 5-day performance at 5.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 22.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the YPF Sociedad Anonima share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.12% over the past 6 months, a -20.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -18.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for YPF Sociedad Anonima will rise 42.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.57 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that YPF Sociedad Anonima’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $4.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.63 billion and $4.86 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 87.90%. The 2023 estimates are for YPF Sociedad Anonima earnings to decrease by -37.20%.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares while 50.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.17%. There are 50.17% institutions holding the YPF Sociedad Anonima stock share, with Helikon Investments Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 10.48 million YPF shares worth $159.52 million.

TT International Asset Management LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 2.95 million shares worth $44.93 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $4.52 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $4.36 million.