Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.87 changing hands around $3.74 or 9.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.63B. YELP’s last price was a premium, traded about 6.23% off its 52-week high of $39.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.30, which suggests the last value was 39.57% up since then. When we look at Yelp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 677.93K.

Analysts gave the Yelp Inc. (YELP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended YELP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yelp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) trade information

Instantly YELP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.85 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 9.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.15%, with the 5-day performance at 12.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) is 17.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -20.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YELP’s forecast low is $26.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yelp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.08% over the past 6 months, a 86.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yelp Inc. will rise 36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 184.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $324.88 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Yelp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $333.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $298.88 million and $308.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Yelp Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.99% per year.

YELP Dividends

Yelp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.44% of Yelp Inc. shares while 92.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.28%. There are 92.93% institutions holding the Yelp Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 17.79% of the shares, roughly 12.24 million YELP shares worth $375.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.86% or 9.54 million shares worth $292.95 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.3 million shares estimated at $159.02 million under it, the former controlled 7.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $55.05 million.