Why To Invest In AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 15.27 million AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.50 changed hands at -$0.07 or -13.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.90M. AWIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -3500.0% off its 52-week high of $18.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 28.0% up since then. When we look at AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 178.39K.

Analysts gave the AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AWIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

Instantly AWIN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7440 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -13.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.28%, with the 5-day performance at 4.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) is 9.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AWIN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -100.0% for it to hit the projected low.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.27 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.14 million.

The 2023 estimates are for AERWINS Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -52.10%.

AWIN Dividends

AERWINS Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.87% of AERWINS Technologies Inc. shares while 19.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.17%. There are 19.65% institutions holding the AERWINS Technologies Inc. stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million AWIN shares worth $0.15 million.

First Foundation Advisors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 100000.0 shares worth $94000.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $2.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $1.26 million.