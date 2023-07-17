Why Investors Should Stick to Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Stock in 2023

In the latest trading session, 4.93 million Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $69.85 changing hands around $8.59 or 14.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.60B. BKI’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.53% off its 52-week high of $68.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.15, which suggests the last value was 23.91% up since then. When we look at Black Knight Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 974.92K.

Analysts gave the Black Knight Inc. (BKI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BKI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Black Knight Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) trade information

Instantly BKI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 70.00 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 14.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.12%, with the 5-day performance at 15.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is 22.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.80, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BKI’s forecast low is $57.00 with $72.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Black Knight Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.58% over the past 6 months, a -11.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Black Knight Inc. will fall -24.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $376.51 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Black Knight Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $379.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $394.5 million and $386.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Black Knight Inc. earnings to increase by 117.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.40% per year.

BKI Dividends

Black Knight Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.70% of Black Knight Inc. shares while 91.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.70%. There are 91.19% institutions holding the Black Knight Inc. stock share, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.49% of the shares, roughly 14.88 million BKI shares worth $1.03 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.72% or 13.67 million shares worth $947.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.96 million shares estimated at $344.02 million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 4.51 million shares worth around $312.2 million.