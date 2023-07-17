When Will Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.97 changed hands at -$0.07 or -7.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.70M. SNPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -802.06% off its 52-week high of $8.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 27.84% up since then. When we look at Synaptogenix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 603.67K.

Analysts gave the Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SNPX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Synaptogenix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Instantly SNPX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -7.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.72%, with the 5-day performance at 11.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) is 3.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4280.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNPX’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1343.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1343.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Synaptogenix Inc. earnings to increase by 67.60%.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.18% of Synaptogenix Inc. shares while 6.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.75%. There are 6.07% institutions holding the Synaptogenix Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 62316.0 SNPX shares worth $49846.0.

Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 30000.0 shares worth $23997.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 4.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 49295.0 shares worth around $57182.0.