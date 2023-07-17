The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 10.08 million The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $116.79 changed hands at $2.01 or 1.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $67.19B. PGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.32% off its 52-week high of $149.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $109.42, which suggests the last value was 6.31% up since then. When we look at The Progressive Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Analysts gave the The Progressive Corporation (PGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended PGR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Progressive Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) trade information

Instantly PGR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 134.06 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.96%, with the 5-day performance at -11.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is -11.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PGR’s forecast low is $103.00 with $208.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.81% for it to hit the projected low.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Progressive Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.69% over the past 6 months, a 22.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Progressive Corporation will rise 193.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.44 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that The Progressive Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $14.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.02 billion and $12.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.20%. The 2023 estimates are for The Progressive Corporation earnings to decrease by -79.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.20% per year.

PGR Dividends

The Progressive Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 0.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of The Progressive Corporation shares while 86.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.16%. There are 86.88% institutions holding the The Progressive Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 51.31 million PGR shares worth $7.34 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.33% or 42.9 million shares worth $6.14 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 17.78 million shares estimated at $2.31 billion under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 13.53 million shares worth around $1.75 billion.