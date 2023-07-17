The Most Interesting Shares Today: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG)

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.08 changing hands around $0.89 or 3.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.02B. FROG’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.5% off its 52-week high of $29.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.11, which suggests the last value was 43.12% up since then. When we look at JFrog Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 903.04K.

Analysts gave the JFrog Ltd. (FROG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FROG as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JFrog Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

Instantly FROG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.44 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 3.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.02%, with the 5-day performance at 9.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) is 10.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.73, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FROG’s forecast low is $24.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.21% for it to hit the projected low.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JFrog Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.04% over the past 6 months, a 425.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JFrog Ltd. will rise 350.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $82.96 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that JFrog Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $87.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $67.81 million and $71.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for JFrog Ltd. earnings to decrease by -34.20%.

FROG Dividends

JFrog Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 02.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.19% of JFrog Ltd. shares while 61.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.20%. There are 61.61% institutions holding the JFrog Ltd. stock share, with Gemini Israel Funds IV Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.42% of the shares, roughly 8.58 million FROG shares worth $258.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 5.2 million shares worth $156.89 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.97 million shares estimated at $59.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $50.66 million.