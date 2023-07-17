Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) : Investors Should Not Dump TDC Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $55.92 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.70B. TDC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.48% off its 52-week high of $56.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.65, which suggests the last value was 48.77% up since then. When we look at Teradata Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 874.04K.

Analysts gave the Teradata Corporation (TDC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TDC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teradata Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) trade information

Instantly TDC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 56.75 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.15%, with the 5-day performance at 2.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) is 9.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TDC’s forecast low is $41.00 with $72.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teradata Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 66.20% over the past 6 months, a 19.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teradata Corporation will rise 36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $446.26 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Teradata Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $437.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $430 million and $421.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Teradata Corporation earnings to decrease by -76.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.50% per year.

TDC Dividends

Teradata Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of Teradata Corporation shares while 91.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.46%. There are 91.39% institutions holding the Teradata Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.33% of the shares, roughly 11.46 million TDC shares worth $461.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.32% or 11.45 million shares worth $461.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.5 million shares estimated at $117.98 million under it, the former controlled 3.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $129.08 million.