Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 6.19 million Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s per share price at $19.48 changed hands at -$0.41 or -2.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.29B. RUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.87% off its 52-week high of $39.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.55, which suggests the last value was 25.31% up since then. When we look at Sunrun Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.16 million.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Instantly RUN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 20.13 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -2.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.90%, with the 5-day performance at 15.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is -5.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RUN’s forecast low is $12.74 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -208.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunrun Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.19% over the past 6 months, a -325.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 32.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunrun Inc. will fall -283.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -110.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $628.65 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Sunrun Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $647.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $584.58 million and $631.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Sunrun Inc. earnings to increase by 304.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.00% per year.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders