Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at $0.07 or 9.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $85.98M. SOLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -136.71% off its 52-week high of $1.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 44.3% up since then. When we look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 889.27K.

Analysts gave the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SOLO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Instantly SOLO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7900 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 9.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.66%, with the 5-day performance at 20.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 33.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOLO’s forecast low is $0.60 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.90% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will rise 6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $986.28k and $1.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings to decrease by -200.10%.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.20% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares while 5.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.48%. There are 5.08% institutions holding the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million SOLO shares worth $0.28 million.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were DWS Global Small Cap Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $0.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 1.45% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.24 million.