Stock Performance And Forecast For PACCAR Inc

In the latest trading session, 1.02 million PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $86.67 changing hands around $1.01 or 1.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.82B. PCAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.33% off its 52-week high of $87.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.16, which suggests the last value was 40.97% up since then. When we look at PACCAR Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

Analysts gave the PACCAR Inc (PCAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended PCAR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. PACCAR Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) trade information

Instantly PCAR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 87.82 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.35%, with the 5-day performance at 2.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is 11.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.84, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PCAR’s forecast low is $74.00 with $115.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.62% for it to hit the projected low.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PACCAR Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.22% over the past 6 months, a 36.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PACCAR Inc will rise 57.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.19 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that PACCAR Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $7.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.79 billion and $6.69 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.20%. The 2023 estimates are for PACCAR Inc earnings to increase by 61.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.68% per year.

PCAR Dividends

PACCAR Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 25. The 1.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.77% of PACCAR Inc shares while 69.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.16%. There are 69.90% institutions holding the PACCAR Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.86% of the shares, roughly 61.96 million PCAR shares worth $4.54 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.08% or 37.02 million shares worth $2.71 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 9.52 million shares estimated at $627.81 million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 8.04 million shares worth around $530.44 million.