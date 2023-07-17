Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.00M. SONN’s last price was a discount, traded about -941.86% off its 52-week high of $4.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 53.49% up since then. When we look at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.64 million.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Instantly SONN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.27%, with the 5-day performance at -5.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) is -26.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. will rise 83.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.40% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62k and $63k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 52.00%.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 0.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.65%. There are 0.65% institutions holding the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.40% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million SONN shares worth $0.63 million.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.06% or 1.66 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 18057.0 shares estimated at $20765.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 18597.0 shares worth around $15708.0.