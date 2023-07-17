Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at -$0.04 or -13.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.70M. SLNH’s last price was a discount, traded about -2473.91% off its 52-week high of $5.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 39.13% up since then. When we look at Soluna Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 535.07K.

Analysts gave the Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLNH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Soluna Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information

Instantly SLNH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2820 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -13.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.31%, with the 5-day performance at 21.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) is 24.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLNH’s forecast low is $9.60 with $9.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4073.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4073.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.16%.

SLNH Dividends

Soluna Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.81% of Soluna Holdings Inc. shares while 20.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.23%. There are 20.23% institutions holding the Soluna Holdings Inc. stock share, with TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.17% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million SLNH shares worth $93470.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 75355.0 shares worth $20353.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $68000.0 under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $31024.0.