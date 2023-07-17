SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $8.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 3.24 million SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $3.86 changed hands at -$0.08 or -2.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $785.90M. SMRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.11% off its 52-week high of $5.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.03, which suggests the last value was 47.41% up since then. When we look at SmartRent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Analysts gave the SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMRT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SmartRent Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Instantly SMRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.12 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.85%, with the 5-day performance at 6.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is 12.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMRT’s forecast low is $3.30 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.51% for it to hit the projected low.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SmartRent Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.44% over the past 6 months, a 54.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SmartRent Inc. will rise 61.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 69.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.58 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that SmartRent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $64.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.41 million and $47.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for SmartRent Inc. earnings to increase by 48.90%.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.55% of SmartRent Inc. shares while 45.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.74%. There are 45.87% institutions holding the SmartRent Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.97% of the shares, roughly 13.91 million SMRT shares worth $35.46 million.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.91% or 13.79 million shares worth $35.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Baron Discovery Fund. With 8.55 million shares estimated at $24.96 million under it, the former controlled 4.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $9.72 million.