Should You Invest In XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 13.25 million XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.15. With the company’s per share price at $14.02 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.71B. XPEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.12% off its 52-week high of $30.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.18, which suggests the last value was 55.92% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.04 million.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.55 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -0.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 36.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XPeng Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.06% over the past 6 months, a 1.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XPeng Inc. will rise 39.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $658.09 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that XPeng Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.03 billion and $1 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -36.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for XPeng Inc. earnings to decrease by -80.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.74% per year.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.29% of XPeng Inc. shares while 21.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.00%. There are 21.72% institutions holding the XPeng Inc. stock share, with Fifthdelta Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.77% of the shares, roughly 12.24 million XPEV shares worth $135.94 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.75% or 12.11 million shares worth $134.56 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 6.93 million shares estimated at $68.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $32.02 million.