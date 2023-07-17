RPC Inc.’s (NYSE: RES) Stock Could Appreciate By -52.76%

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.51 changing hands around $0.37 or 4.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.79B. RES’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.96% off its 52-week high of $11.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.02, which suggests the last value was 29.26% up since then. When we look at RPC Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the RPC Inc. (RES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RES as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RPC Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) trade information

Instantly RES is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.69 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 4.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.33%, with the 5-day performance at 10.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) is 13.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RES’s forecast low is $7.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.74% for it to hit the projected low.

RPC Inc. (RES) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RPC Inc. will rise 63.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $492.27 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that RPC Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $502.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $375.51 million and $459.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.90%. The 2023 estimates are for RPC Inc. earnings to increase by 42.60%.

RES Dividends

RPC Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 1.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.40% of RPC Inc. shares while 33.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.82%. There are 33.97% institutions holding the RPC Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.99% of the shares, roughly 12.95 million RES shares worth $99.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.60% or 9.96 million shares worth $76.6 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. With 6.3 million shares estimated at $55.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 4.07 million shares worth around $31.28 million.