Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.92 changed hands at -$0.17 or -0.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.36B. RVLV’s current price is a discount, trading about -81.86% off its 52-week high of $32.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.95, which suggests the last value was 16.57% up since then. When we look at Revolve Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Analysts gave the Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended RVLV as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Revolve Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Instantly RVLV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.39 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.50%, with the 5-day performance at 1.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is 8.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RVLV’s forecast low is $17.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Revolve Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.64% over the past 6 months, a -26.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Revolve Group Inc. will fall -68.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $275.94 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Revolve Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $271.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $290.05 million and $268.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Revolve Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.70% per year.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Revolve Group Inc. shares while 128.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 129.68%. There are 128.86% institutions holding the Revolve Group Inc. stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 16.01% of the shares, roughly 6.53 million RVLV shares worth $171.82 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.99% or 6.12 million shares worth $160.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 4.71 million shares estimated at $104.86 million under it, the former controlled 11.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 4.58% of the shares, roughly 1.87 million shares worth around $50.6 million.