RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Stock Forecast for 2023 with -2134.64% Downside

In the last trading session, 2.83 million RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $1.79 changed hands at $0.33 or 22.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.80M. RDHL’s last price was a discount, traded about -2402.79% off its 52-week high of $44.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 35.2% up since then. When we look at RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 136.95K.

Analysts gave the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RDHL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Instantly RDHL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 47.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0794 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 22.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.10%, with the 5-day performance at 47.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is -10.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17170.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RDHL’s forecast low is $40.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2134.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2134.64% for it to hit the projected low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.55 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $12.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.00%.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.38% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares while 11.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.79%. There are 11.27% institutions holding the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 29.49% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million RDHL shares worth $1.06 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.60% or 22943.0 shares worth $93836.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 1041.0 shares estimated at $9431.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares.