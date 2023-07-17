Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.58 changing hands around $0.66 or 1.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.78B. PSTG’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.21% off its 52-week high of $38.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.14, which suggests the last value was 42.61% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.65 million.

Analysts gave the Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PSTG as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pure Storage Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.75 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.17%, with the 5-day performance at 1.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is 3.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PSTG’s forecast low is $31.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pure Storage Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.48% over the past 6 months, a 6.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pure Storage Inc. will fall -12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $681.84 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Pure Storage Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $757.38 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $646.77 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Pure Storage Inc. earnings to increase by 143.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.24% per year.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.03% of Pure Storage Inc. shares while 89.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.96%. There are 89.24% institutions holding the Pure Storage Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.76% of the shares, roughly 45.39 million PSTG shares worth $1.16 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.44% or 29.02 million shares worth $740.37 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.64 million shares estimated at $360.79 million under it, the former controlled 4.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 8.62 million shares worth around $230.79 million.