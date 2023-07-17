ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 6.7 million ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.61 changing hands around $2.8 or 99.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.30M. PMN’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.52% off its 52-week high of $8.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.39, which suggests the last value was 57.4% up since then. When we look at ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6530.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.29K.

Analysts gave the ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PMN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) trade information

Instantly PMN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 65.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.95 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 99.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.26%, with the 5-day performance at 65.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) is 14.49% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PMN’s forecast low is $26.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -363.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -363.46% for it to hit the projected low.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.50%. The 2023 estimates are for ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.20%.

PMN Dividends

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.50% of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. shares while 2.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.70%. There are 2.20% institutions holding the ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. stock share, with Northeast Financial Consultants Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.17% of the shares, roughly 100000.0 PMN shares worth $0.47 million.

IEQ Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 39191.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.