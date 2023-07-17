Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PFTA) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 1.24 million Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PFTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.41 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $336.46M. PFTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.31% off its 52-week high of $10.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.70, which suggests the last value was 6.82% up since then. When we look at Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 154.50K.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PFTA) trade information

Instantly PFTA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.41 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.79%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PFTA) is 0.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1550.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (PFTA) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation earnings to increase by 7.90%.

PFTA Dividends

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PFTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation shares while 74.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.46%. There are 74.46% institutions holding the Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation stock share, with Aristeia Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.31% of the shares, roughly 2.41 million PFTA shares worth $25.08 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 2.0 million shares worth $20.79 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $7.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $5.2 million.