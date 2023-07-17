PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.07 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $384.19M. PLM’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.7% off its 52-week high of $3.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 63.77% up since then. When we look at PolyMet Mining Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 682.72K.

Analysts gave the PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PolyMet Mining Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) trade information

Instantly PLM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.10 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.83%, with the 5-day performance at 6.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) is 154.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLM’s forecast low is $3.81 with $3.81 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -84.06% for it to hit the projected low.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.20%. The 2023 estimates are for PolyMet Mining Corp. earnings to decrease by -117.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

PLM Dividends

PolyMet Mining Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 17 and July 27.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 82.46% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares while 2.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.54%. There are 2.20% institutions holding the PolyMet Mining Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.75% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million PLM shares worth $3.14 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 0.48 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $1.55 million under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.71 million.