Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 1.77 million Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.12 changing hands around $0.27 or 14.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $114.79M. PRDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.38% off its 52-week high of $3.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 64.62% up since then. When we look at Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 83220.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.42K.

Analysts gave the Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PRDS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) trade information

Instantly PRDS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1450 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 14.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.44%, with the 5-day performance at 15.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) is 15.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -30.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRDS’s forecast low is $1.25 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 5.66% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pardes Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.84% over the past 6 months, a 68.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pardes Biosciences Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.50% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Pardes Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -169.20%.

PRDS Dividends

Pardes Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.50% of Pardes Biosciences Inc. shares while 72.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.22%. There are 72.84% institutions holding the Pardes Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Foresite Capital Management V, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 16.26% of the shares, roughly 10.04 million PRDS shares worth $21.38 million.

VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.97% or 6.15 million shares worth $13.1 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $1.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.31 million.