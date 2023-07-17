Home  »  Technologies   »  Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST)̵...

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.81 changed hands at -$0.06 or -7.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.99M. OST’s current price is a discount, trading about -330.86% off its 52-week high of $3.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 24.69% up since then. When we look at Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 58340.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.54K.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) trade information

Instantly OST was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9400 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -7.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.81%, with the 5-day performance at -8.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) is -25.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39240.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.01 days.

The 2023 estimates are for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -92.60%.

OST Dividends

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.21% of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. shares while 0.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.13%. There are 0.64% institutions holding the Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.39% of the shares, roughly 54386.0 OST shares worth $49980.0.

