Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.73 million Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $4.05 changed hands at -$0.19 or -4.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $608.19M. ORGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.21% off its 52-week high of $7.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.64, which suggests the last value was 10.12% up since then. When we look at Origin Materials Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Analysts gave the Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ORGN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Origin Materials Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.43 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -4.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.15%, with the 5-day performance at 7.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) is -17.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORGN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -393.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -72.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Origin Materials Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.73% over the past 6 months, a -175.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Origin Materials Inc. will fall -136.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -383.30% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.03 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Origin Materials Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $17.02 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Origin Materials Inc. earnings to increase by 85.60%.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.60% of Origin Materials Inc. shares while 30.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.60%. There are 30.42% institutions holding the Origin Materials Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.15% of the shares, roughly 7.38 million ORGN shares worth $31.49 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.62% or 6.62 million shares worth $28.25 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.0 million shares estimated at $13.81 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $11.05 million.