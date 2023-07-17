National Vision Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: EYE) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.35. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $24.33 changing hands around $0.74 or 3.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.91B. EYEâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -80.11% off its 52-week high of $43.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.25, which suggests the last value was 29.1% up since then. When we look at National Vision Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Analysts gave the National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EYE as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. National Vision Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) trade information

Instantly EYE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.65 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 3.15% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is -6.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EYEâ€™s forecast low is $22.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -56.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.58% for it to hit the projected low.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the National Vision Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -39.83% over the past 6 months, a -24.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for National Vision Holdings Inc. will fall -42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $526.94 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that National Vision Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $525.95 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $509.56 million and $499.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 98.80%. The 2023 estimates are for National Vision Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -63.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.80% per year.

EYE Dividends

National Vision Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.90% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares while 123.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 125.53%. There are 123.14% institutions holding the National Vision Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 16.20% of the shares, roughly 12.65 million EYE shares worth $306.48 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.45% or 8.94 million shares worth $216.64 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 5.98 million shares estimated at $144.95 million under it, the former controlled 7.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.49% of the shares, roughly 2.76 million shares worth around $66.84 million.