Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $67.07 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.54B. TAP’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.58% off its 52-week high of $68.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.69, which suggests the last value was 30.39% up since then. When we look at Molson Coors Beverage Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Analysts gave the Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended TAP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Molson Coors Beverage Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.5.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) trade information

Instantly TAP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 67.50 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -0.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.18%, with the 5-day performance at 2.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) is -0.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TAP’s forecast low is $58.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Molson Coors Beverage Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.26% over the past 6 months, a 10.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Molson Coors Beverage Company will rise 26.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.25 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Molson Coors Beverage Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.92 billion and $2.89 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Molson Coors Beverage Company earnings to decrease by -117.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.40% per year.

TAP Dividends

Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 2.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.64. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.35% of Molson Coors Beverage Company shares while 87.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.24%. There are 87.98% institutions holding the Molson Coors Beverage Company stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.04% of the shares, roughly 28.12 million TAP shares worth $1.45 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.02% or 22.09 million shares worth $1.14 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18.2 million shares estimated at $937.43 million under it, the former controlled 9.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 5.47 million shares worth around $281.95 million.