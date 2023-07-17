Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s per share price at $7.89 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $897.01M. LWLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.54% off its 52-week high of $12.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.88, which suggests the last value was 50.82% up since then. When we look at Lightwave Logic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 881.58K.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Instantly LWLG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.96 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 83.06%, with the 5-day performance at 18.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is 1.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.71, meaning bulls need a downside of -191.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LWLG’s forecast low is $2.71 with $2.71 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 65.65% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 65.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Lightwave Logic Inc. earnings to increase by 13.00%.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.38% of Lightwave Logic Inc. shares while 23.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.62%. There are 23.30% institutions holding the Lightwave Logic Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 6.97 million LWLG shares worth $36.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.65% or 6.46 million shares worth $33.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.3 million shares estimated at $14.22 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $14.58 million.