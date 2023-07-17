Letâ€™s Talk About Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV)â€™s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.07. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $0.33 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.36M. SEVâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -1106.06% off its 52-week high of $3.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 51.52% up since then. When we look at Sono Group N.V.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.21 million.

Analysts gave the Sono Group N.V. (SEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SEV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sono Group N.V.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3606 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -2.42% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.85%, with the 5-day performance at -3.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -0.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEVâ€™s forecast low is $0.83 with $0.83 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -151.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -151.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.9 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.87 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sono Group N.V. earnings to decrease by -31.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.23% per year.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares while 2.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.36%. There are 2.45% institutions holding the Sono Group N.V. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million SEV shares worth $0.22 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 0.13 million shares estimated at $46212.0 under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares.