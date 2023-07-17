Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) Stock Forecast for 2023 with -641.94% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.21 million Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.31 changing hands around $0.04 or 12.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.93M. KIQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.94% off its 52-week high of $0.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 32.26% up since then. When we look at Kelso Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.18K.

Analysts gave the Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KIQ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) trade information

Instantly KIQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3140 on Friday, 07/14/23 added 12.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.33%, with the 5-day performance at 10.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) is 26.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KIQ’s forecast low is $2.30 with $2.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -641.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -641.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.57 million and $2.65 million respectively.

KIQ Dividends

Kelso Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.86% of Kelso Technologies Inc. shares while 7.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.18%. There are 7.87% institutions holding the Kelso Technologies Inc. stock share, with Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.24% of the shares, roughly 3.39 million KIQ shares worth $1.17 million.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.30% or 0.71 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023.