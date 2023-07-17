Is Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 1.32 million Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.26 changed hands at -$0.38 or -4.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $855.83M. TDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -139.94% off its 52-week high of $17.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.43, which suggests the last value was 11.43% up since then. When we look at Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Analysts gave the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TDS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Instantly TDS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.63 on Friday, 07/14/23 subtracted -4.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.74%, with the 5-day performance at -13.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is -0.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TDS’s forecast low is $14.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -120.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. will fall -113.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.35 billion and $1.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -106.10%.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07. The 9.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.74. It is important to note, however, that the 9.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.93% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares while 90.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.96%. There are 90.24% institutions holding the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 16.05% of the shares, roughly 16.87 million TDS shares worth $177.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.67% or 12.27 million shares worth $128.97 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.58 million shares estimated at $96.14 million under it, the former controlled 7.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $32.15 million.